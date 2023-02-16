Shigella outbreak in Edmonton Zone over, AHS says
Alberta Health Services says a Shigella outbreak that was impacting people in the Edmonton Zone was declared over on Thursday.
The first case of Shigella was reported on Aug. 29 after the patient became ill on Aug. 17.
An outbreak was declared on Sept. 8, impacting mostly houseless Edmontonians.
AHS says 206 people had confirmed Shigella cases since the outbreak was declared, and 139 of them required hospitalization.
No deaths were reported as a result of the outbreak.
Common symptoms of Shigella include diarrhea, fever, nausea, and stomach cramps.
It's spread when a person comes into contact with fecal matter from an infected person, or from eating food contaminated by the bacteria, AHS said.
AHS worked with the City of Edmonton to contain the outbreak, creating a taskforce to work with shelters and other partner organizations.
The city also made mobile hygiene resources available, and as a result AHS says there has been a steep decline in cases.
No new cases have been reported in the last two weeks.
AHS says it will continue to monitor the situation over coming months.
-
Gas prices increase in all three Maritime provincesThe price of gas increased overnight in all three Maritime provinces, while the price of diesel went down.
-
BC Transit to build first electric charging station in VictoriaBC Transit will start construction of its first electric vehicle charging station in Victoria this spring.
-
Kubalik, Bertuzzi lead Red Wings to fifth straight win topping Flames 5-2It's been an injury-riddled season for Tyler Bertuzzi but the Detroit Red Wings right-winger is healthy again and looked in vintage form Thursday night.
-
Schools across the Maritimes closed due to latest round of winter weatherAn incoming mix of winter weather has resulted in an extra long holiday weekend for many Maritime students.
-
Josh Classen's forecast: Spring-like start to long weekend, wintry finishWe knew this mild weather couldn't last FOREVER. I mean, it IS still February. AND...it looks like we're in for another blast of cold air next week.
-
Union members at Windsor Salt mine begin job action on FridayA bounty of issues were among the reasons why union members at the Windsor Salt mine began legal strike action at midnight on Friday, Unifor said in a release.
-
Ukrainian mother approved to come to Canada, but her six-year-old son is notA 35-year-old was granted a temporary visa to work in Canada while she seeks refuge from the war, but her son Nikita is one of nearly 279,000 Ukrainians whose applications are still waiting for a response.
-
'One of the dark horses': Analyst says Sask. could go far in 2023 ScottiesRobyn Silvernagle and Saskatchewan will open the 2023 Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Kamloops, B.C. against Alberta Friday night at 8 p.m. Saskatchewan time.
-
A fair weekend for Calgary; next week is wintryA winter wave for Calgary after the weekend.