Shingwauk Kinoomaage Gamig signs education agreement with Algoma University

Algoma University and Shingwauk Kinoomaage Gamig (SKG) in Sault Ste. Marie are taking another step forward in their long-standing partnership. Leaders from both institutions gathered to sign a new agreement designed to further SKG's quest to become a fully-accredited and autonomous Indigenous education institute.

Residential school survivors and local dignitaries gathered for a signing ceremony at Shingwauk Kinoomaage Gamig on Friday. Batchewana First Nation Chief Dean Sayers, who serves as Chair of the SKG board, said the agreement marks the beginning of a long journey ahead.

"Through this collaborative agreement, we're able to chart a course that will reflect the expectations of both Algoma University and Shingwauk Kinoomaage Gamig, so we're on the same page as we plan, as we develop, as we evolve," he said.

Dianne Roach, the director of operations at SKG, said the school is well on its way to achieving degree-granting power.

"Definitely (within) two years, hopefully one year, we will be a stand-alone university, and we will have students registering with Shingwauk Kinoomaage Gamig and they will be graduating from Shingwauk Kinoomaage Gamig," she said.

The two institutions also signed a memorandum of understanding to support the establishment of an Anishinaabe School of Education, which would train teachers and early childhood educators.

For more information on SKG events, visit their Facebook page.