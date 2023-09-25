Ship aground near Cornwall, Ont. waiting to be freed
CTV News Ottawa Digital Multi-Skilled Journalist
Ted Raymond
The St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corporation says work is underway to remove a ship that ran aground near Cornwall, Ont. this weekend, but final details are still under consideration.
The NACC Argonaut, a cement carrier, ran aground between St. Regis and Cornwall islands at around 5:33 a.m. Sunday. No one was hurt, but the trapped ship is impeding traffic on the Seaway.
Seaway management says 12 upbound and downbound ships combined are currently delayed.
The incident was not related to water levels, management said.
One tugboat is on site to help stabilize the ship and a second is coming from the lower river to aid in salvage execution.
A timeline for when the ship will be freed from its position has yet to be determined.
