Shipping container with $225K in goods stolen from yard in Rexdale, police say
Police are making a public appeal for information after a shipping container loaded with $225,000 worth of goods was stolen from a commercial yard in Rexdale late last year.
Police say that a stolen tractor trailor and a Jeep Cherokee were both used to remove the shipping container from the yard at around 3:35 a.m. on Nov. 29.
The authorities say that the incident was captured by surveillance cameras.
On Tuesday, police issued a number of surveillance camera images showing the two vehicles ands one of the suspects.
“Investigators are appealing for information and assistance in identifying the suspects involved,” they said in a news release.
The precise location of the yard that the shipping container was taken from has not been released by police.
-
-
Popular fashion retailer Simons officially announces Halifax storeSimons, a popular Quebec-based retailer, is officially coming to Atlantic Canada.
-
Wicked weather moves over parts of the region ThursdayThe skies opened up over Simcoe County on Thursday as Environment Canada issued a thunderstorm warning for areas south of Barrie.
-
Freeland to deliver significant speech on inflation and the Canadian economyDeputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland is giving what's expected to be a significant speech about the federal government's next steps to address inflation this afternoon.
-
Researchers studying rare fossilized turtle species discovered in Sask.A team of paleontologists are sharing their research into a rare fossilized smooth-shelled turtle specimen discovered in Saskatchewan.
-
Second set of gunshots reported in Kitchener Thursday morningPolice responded to reports of gunshots the area of Belmont Avenue West and Karn Street in Kitchener Thursday morning.
-
Ottawa Bluesfest gets nearly $10M from fedsOttawa Bluesfest is getting a nearly $10-million injection from the federal government ahead of its return to LeBreton Flats next month.
-
Four commercial drivers had alcohol concentrations above zero in OPP blitzOPP officers in Chatham-Kent and Lambton County found four commercial drivers with alcohol concentrations above zero.
-
'Not sort of the sexiest piece of infrastructure': $48.2M in upgrades complete at Saskatoon wastewater plantUpgrades to the city’s wastewater treatment plant totalling $48.2 million have been completed.