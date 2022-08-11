iHeartRadio

Ships and Sails day at Nancy Island Historic site

Ships & Sails is a naval-themed event at Nancy Island Historic site on Aug. 13, 2022. (PHOTO: FACEBOOK)

Ships and Sails will take to the waters off Nancy Island for a re-enactment of historical Georgian Bay.

After a two-year hiatus, the Wasaga Under Siege event has been rebranded as Ships and Sails with a stronger naval-themed event on August 13 at the Nancy Island Historic site.

Much like the pre-pandemic event, there will be voyageur canoe rides and other naval events such as:

  • 1812 sailor re-enactors
  • cannon and musket demonstrations
  • naval artifacts displays
  • build-your-own model ship
  • a powder monkey run
  • heaving line throw
  • grog sampling (non-alcoholic)
  • naval games

Parking is available at the municipal parking lot, and organizers request that visitors leave their dogs at home due to the loud noise from canons.

