Shipyard workers in Esquimalt, B.C., issue strike notice
Union workers for Seaspan Victoria have laid out a 72-hour strike notice to the company.
The strike notice was delivered Tuesday morning, and union members say they've yet to hear back from the company as of early Wednesday evening.
Members say that while the strike could technically begin Friday, it's unlikely to begin until next week at the earliest.
Workers say they remain hopeful that Seaspan will return to the bargaining table soon.
Last week, up to 1,400 workers from 11 different trade unions held a vote on potential job action, saying they were unhappy with Seaspan's latest contract offer.
The unions said the contract included reduced breaks, adjusted work weeks, and didn't keep up with inflation.
On Thursday, 98 per cent of union workers who participated in the vote approved a strike mandate.
Seaspan Victoria's operations generally include maintenance and repair for cruise ships and ferries, as well as similar work on frigates and submarines for the Royal Canadian Navy base in Esquimalt.
