Shirts for Ukrainian fundraiser stolen off Regina doorstep

A Regina porch pirate thief has made an impact on a fundraiser for humanitarian efforts in Ukraine.

Tall Grass Apparel has partnered with Ukrainian Co-op to sell shirts with the Ukrainian flag in a heart shape, with proceeds going towards humanitarian efforts in Ukraine.

Matt Thompson, owner of Tall Grass Apparel, said he ordered 128 grey shirts and had them delivered to his house since the store is closed on Mondays.

“UPS has instructions to deliver them to my back door, but unfortunately they delivered them to my front door,” Thompson said. “Within 45 minutes some younger individuals came up and took them.”

The incident was caught on a neighbour’s doorbell camera.

“They were worth about $1,300, so that’s quite a big hit to a small business during a pandemic,” Thompson added.

Tall Grass Apparel was not making a profit from the shirts, selling them at cost.

The Ukrainian Co-op said it was heartbreaking to hear about the theft.

“It makes it hard because people are trying to do their best to help,” Chrystal Cardinal, with Ukrainian Coop, said.

The store has been overwhelmed with community support and is quickly running out of Ukrainian clothing, head scarfs and memorabilia.

“These t-shirts are for a very good cause and we were definitely relying on them to make people’s hearts happy again,” Cardinal added.

Thomson has filed a claims with UPS and the Regina Police Service (RPS).

In an e-mail to CTV News, RPS confirmed it is investigating the theft.

Police said there has been an increase in the number of parcel thefts over the years as people do more online shopping, adding it’s hard to put a number on it because it’s part of the “theft under $5,000 category.”

“Everyone’s hurting right now, and when you are trying to do something good and this happens, it’s kind of a kick in the gut,” he said.

Thompson said more shirts have been ordered and he is continuing with the fundraiser.

He is also hoping to get the stolen shirts returned.

“If they just showed up at my door step that would be fantastic,” Thompson said. “I wouldn’t ask any questions or anything.” The t-shirts are being sold at the Ukrainian Co-op for $25 with 50 per cent of that going straight to humanitarian efforts in Ukraine.