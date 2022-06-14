Shirts stolen from Every Child Matters display in Kitchener

Organizers of an Every Child Matters display in Kitchener are asking for the public's help in identifying the person who stole three shirts from the display.

Several article of clothing were hung up on posts outside the Healing of the Seven Generations office on Frederick Street. The display is a memorial to the children who lost their lives at residential schools across the country.

Organizers said two shirts were taken last week and another, a child's hoodie, went missing on Monday night.

Donna Dubie, the executive director and founder of Healing of the Seven Generations, believes the person that stole the shirts likely doesn't understand the significance of the clothes.

"If it was a tombstone, they wouldn't be coming here stealing a tombstone," she said. "This is like a memorial for the children. So I would ask out neighbours if they could please… You know, I don't expect them to watch over the site 24 hours a day, but if they see somebody, please let us know. Call the police. Let them know that somebody's tampering with our display or stealing the shirts."

The display will remain up until Sept. 30.

The organization is also selling shirts through its website, with the proceeds going to Indigenous initiatives like the Save the Evidence campaign and the work being done at the former Mohawk Institute Residential School in Brantford.