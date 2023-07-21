Shittu's double-double leads Calgary past Sea Bears at WinSport

The Calgary Surge snapped a mini-slump Thursday night against the top team in the west.

The Surge hosted the first-place Winnipeg Sea Bears in the back end of a home-and-home series at WinSport.

After dropping one to the Sea Bears earlier this week by a score of 100-75, the Surge came out on the right end Thursday, winning it 96-82.

They were led by Simi Shittu, who had 32 points and 15 rebounds for the Surge.

That double-double was the first time a player has scored 30 and had more than 15 rebounds in a CEBL game.

Calgary's victory was a testimony to stout defence, as the Surge limited the Sea Bears to 23 per cent shooting and forced 20 turnovers, double what the Sea Bears have been averaging this season.

E.J. Anosike scored 17 for the Sea Bears, and Teddy Allen had 14. Jelani Watson-Gayle had 12 coming off the bench.

Shittu wasn't the only member of the Surge whose shooting was sharp: the team shot 48 per cent overall, 36 per cent from three and outscored Winnipeg in the paint 62-36.

That included 16 points from Sean Miller-Moore, 13 from Deon Ejim and 12 from Admon Gilder Jr.

Calgary's record improved to 9-8, while Winnipeg's dropped to 11-7. The Sea Bears need one more win to clinch first in the west. Calgary has to sweep the rest of their games and hope the Sea Bears lose theirs.

Next up for Calgary is a Saturday game against the Rattlers in Saskatoon. Game time is 5 p.m. MST

The Sea Bears head for Vancouver, to take on the Bandits Sunday night at 7 p.m.

