Shoal Lake's boil water advisory to be lifted after more than two decades
CTVNewsWinnipeg.ca Digital Editorial Producer
Devon McKendrick
The boil water advisory that has been in place in the community that supplies Winnipeg's drinking water will be lifted after more than two decades.
Winnipeg's drinking water comes from Shoal Lake, but those who live in the area have not had clean drinking water. Shoal Lake 40 has had a boil water advisory in effect since 1997, but that is about to change.
Federal Northern Affairs Minister Dan Vandal said on Tuesday an announcement will be coming on Wednesday.
This comes after the completion of a new water treatment in the community.
CTV News will bring more details on Wednesday as they become available.
-
California Gov. Gavin Newsom stays in power as recall failsCalifornia Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday became the second governor in U.S. history to defeat a recall aimed at kicking him out of office early, a contest the Democratic governor crafted as part of national battle for his party's values in the face of the coronavirus pandemic and lingering threats from 'Trumpism.'
-
Province urging pregnant women to get vaccinatedAlberta Health Services is urging those who are pregnant, have recently delivered or who are trying to become pregnant to get fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as possible.
-
Mayoral candidates asked to remove safe injection sites 'out of Chinatown'Seven people trying to become the next mayor of Edmonton faced off in another forum Tuesday night - this one focused on the “problems of Chinatown” - a term coined by the evening’s moderator.
-
Do we need laws preventing protesters from blocking hospitals?Earlier this week, both the Liberals and New Democrats promised to bring legislation that would make it illegal for protesters to block hospital entry, but legal experts say those laws already exist.
-
Sudbury’s Parkside Centre is preparing to reopenSudbury's Parkside Centre, which offers programs to those ages 50 and older and younger people with a disability, is preparing to reopen.
-
B.C. newborn discharged from hospital while elementary-aged child still in ICU with COVID-19Two B.C. children, one of them a newborn, were in intensive care units due to COVID-19 on Monday, but the province's health minister says the infant is now at home.
-
Indigenous Writers Circle connects writers with mentorsThe inaugural Audible Indigenous Writers Circle is underway, with 15 Indigenous participants from across the country workshopping their writing with five mentors over the next several months.
-
Toronto lab uncovers spyware flaw in Apple devices prompting security update for users worldwideApple has issued a security patch after Citizen Lab, based at the University of Toronto, uncovered a concerning security flaw.
-
Toronto District School Board reveals details of new mandatory vaccine policyThe Toronto District School Board has laid out exactly how it will implement its new mandatory vaccination policy.