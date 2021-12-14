'Shock, sadness and a lot of anger': Small businesses in Port Stanley targeted in provincial pandemic enforcement blitz

A number of businesses in Port Stanley say they feel like the Grinch stole their Christmas after they were hit with hefty fines in a provincial pandemic enforcement blitz this past weekend.

“Shock, sadness, a lot of anger that we are being targeted as a small business as we are the ones that have suffered the most during the pandemic,” said Jessica Korbiel, who co-owns James Street Home Decor in the village’s commercial district.

She said the business was handed a fine of $1,130 for pandemic protocol violations because they did not have a provincial workplace safety plan posted, and because they failed to properly maintain employee COVID-19 screening records.

According to restaurateur Terrie Collard, who co-owns Two Forks, as many as six businesses were handed infractions amounting to a combined $10,000, she estimates.

She said her own business was ticketed on Friday night because a server was not wearing safety glasses -- a rule she said she’s never heard of before.

“We’ve struggled for two years with everything that’s going on, restrictions, pivoting, changing, spending thousands of dollars on protocols.”

The Ontario Ministry of Labour has confirmed to CTV News London that it oversaw the weekend enforcement operation, using employees from multiple ministries who have undergone enforcement training. It was done in coordination with Southwestern Public Health.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Joyce Lock said the government has a “multi-ministry” group that’s hitting areas across the province in an effort to encourage businesses and organizations to follow public health measures.

“We did provide a little input in some of those areas that we had some concern about, but a lot of this was done externally to the health unit,” said Lock.

Central Elgin Mayor Sally Martyn said she was not made aware of the enforcement blitz until Tuesday morning. She said she has no issues with it if it helps prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

“Well if they’re not following the rules then I understand that they would be ticketed because I think it’s vitally important in this time that we follow the rules,” said Martyn.

In the meantime, some of the affected businesses will be meeting to determine their next steps in fighting the infractions.