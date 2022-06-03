'Shocked to see him alive': Officer who saved driver from submerged vehicle recalls tense rescue

A dramatic rescue took place at Harrison Lake earlier this week, after a driver veered off the road and submerged their car in the water.

Agassiz RCMP said it was called just after 7 p.m. Monday about the incident near Rockwell Drive. When first responders arrived, they saw a vehicle was underwater.

At first, a local dove into the water before emergency crews got to the scene and tried to break the vehicle's window with a hammer. They weren't successful, however.

Off-duty officer Const. Ben Stewart, who was volunteering with Kent Harrison Search and Rescue, went into the water and eventually broke a window himself to get the driver out.

“I had heard that the male had been under water submerged for 30 minutes,” Stewart Told CTV News.

"I knew there's probably not a lot of time here and if we're going to do something it's got to be now."

Stewart says he commandeered a wet suit from the local who had initially gone in.

He was also given a life vest, window punch and slash gloves from the RCMP, and was secured by rope by fire crews before heading out to the truck.

“I tried to mitigate any risk I can and make sure it was as safe as possible,” Stewart said.

Stewart says he was then able to get to a secure position on the truck.

“He was in 10 feet of water, so I was standing on the roof then broke the window from there.”

After struggling initially to grab the man, Stewart says he saw a hand pop out.

"So I reached down and pulled him, this time he came out thankfully, and when I got him above water he starts blinking his eyes and moving his head,” Stewart said.

“I was shocked to see him alive,” he added.

With the help of other rescuers, Stewart was able to get the man to shore, where he was then taken to hospital in stable condition.

While being praised for his actions, Stewart is quick to shoot down the hero label.

“It was a big team effort,” he said. “My RCMP co-workers there with their gear and the firefighters strapping me to the rope and without the paramedics being on scene...It wouldn’t have happened if one of those pieces was missing,” Stewart said.

The Mountie says he’s spoken to the man’s family, who say he’s expected to make a full recovery.

“I look forward to touching base with him when he’s ready.”

With files from CTV’s Alyse Kotyk