'Shocking' closure of Edmonton Downtown Farmers Market sparks new collective seeking kitchen space

With one weekend left before the Downtown Edmonton Farmers Market potentially closes its doors for good, a group of small businesses has banded together to find a new home.

Several vendors working out of the market's commercial kitchen are joining forces as the Connected Kitchen.

Together, they are hoping to find the support they need to secure a new space in downtown Edmonton.

The market's board of directors announced Friday that they have recommended to close the market permanently at the end of the month, due to financial problems.

While that recommendation still needs to be voted on, the market's manager said it's the most likely scenario.

Roxane Levy owns and operates Breakfast Bar on the second floor of the market.

She said it was "shocking" to hear she had just two weeks to find a new location for her business.

"I know one door will close and another one will open, but it's just different needs than downstairs," she said. "They don't need commercial space to do what I do and what I love."

While other vendors bring ready-made goods to the market to sell, Levy and other vendors from the second-floor food hall make and sell their goods at the market.

Veg Head Killer Food joined the market in December. Owner Michelle Frechette said most markets are already established in spaces without kitchen facilities, which means they can't support her food truck's needs.

"I am limited to what I can carry on my truck, what I can store in residential fridges and freezers," Frechette said. "Having a prep kitchen in addition to my food truck will allow me to actually become profitable."

Frechette said the group is looking to connect with the City of Edmonton and the Downtown Business Association.

It's important for the vendors to stay downtown, Levy said, and she's hoping officials will be able to help the group find and finance a new space that can support them all.

"[We hope] that they would have our backs and want to see it grow and bring your downtown core together and help grow the downtown," Levy said.

"We would like to still serve the community," Levy said. "There's a lot of followers that want to follow, but where are they going to follow us without a kitchen."

Edmonton Downtown Farmers Market Association board member Karen Bishop said the likely closure will affect all the vendors differently.

She said the businesses using the kitchen space will have a harder time moving, and the board of directors is trying to help all the vendors where they can.

"We're a volunteer board, so there's only so much we can do," said board member Karen Bishop. "We're a close community, we care about each other a lot, so we do want what's best for everyone."

Market vendors and stakeholders will vote on the recommendation to close the market Jan. 27.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Miriam Valdes-Carletti