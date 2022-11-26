iHeartRadio

Shocking parking lot crash video shared by OPP, no injuries


image.png

Ontario Provincial Police have shared a video showing a shocking parking lot crash in Centre Wellington.

The video released on Saturday shows a white van hitting several parked cars.

Police say there were no injuries as a result.

OPP add that it was an isolated incident on private property and the investigation is ongoing.

        View this post on Instagram                      

A post shared by OPP West Region (@ontarioprovincialpolicewest)

12