Shoes add to growing list of delayed pandemic items

Shoes are just the latest product becoming increasingly harder to find throughout the pandemic.

While the production of shoes haven't actually been affected much, the owners of the 'Shoe Fits,' a shoe store in the Sault, say shipments are definitely moving a lot slower.

"Our Nike Kids shoe for back to school came here in February, which is a little late for back to school," said Doug Richardson, owner.

"A lot of companies have planned now to get around that, so we've had to book a lot earlier."

Richardson said he's ordering shoes for the store several more months in advance than previous.

In fact, he said one shipment the store ordered in the summer just recently arrived.

"I know there's literally hundreds of ships stuck on the oceans with containers, the ports out west are backlogged," Richardson said.

Sales are down for the store, particularly with its dress shoes.

However, Richardson said it's been relatively manageable.

But for online shoppers, the experience hasn't been quite as easy.

"Sometimes the wait time is up to a month, sometimes they say it's a couple of days but then you're waiting and you're waiting and a month later, then your shoes come in," said Stefanie Maione, a runner in the Sault who buys her shoes online.

With buying online, Maione said it's often just a guessing game when it comes to knowing if the shoe is right for her.

But she said it's just another thing she's become accustomed to.

"This pandemic has taught us a lot of patience," she said.

"If you want something, we definitely, definitely need to be patient, wait for the distributors to distribute and help us out."

According to the Shoe Fits, some colours have become harder to come by, with companies opting to ramp up production on their top selling shoes only.