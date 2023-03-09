Shooting and serious assault in downtown Sudbury within 12 hours

Sudbury police are investigating two serious incidents, a shooting and assault, that happened on the same block of Cedar Street downtown over a 12-hour period.

SHOOTING WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Officers were called to the Randolph Centre on the corner of Cedar and Paris streets around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday after a man was shot in a basement apartment.

"Upon arrival, officers located a 19-year-old man with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. He was transported to the hospital by City of Greater Sudbury Paramedic Services," Greater Sudbury Police Service said in a news release Thursday morning.

The victim was shot after two men got into an altercation at the apartment, police said.

The two suspects, who were dressed in dark clothing, fled the scene prior to police arrival.

THURSDAY MORNING ASSAULT

Less than 12 hours later, an assault happened at another apartment building across the street from the Randolph Centre on the corner of Cedar Street and Brian McKee Lane resulting in a 49-year-old man sustaining serious injuries, police said.

"The man sustained critical injuries as the result of an assault that took place inside of a residential unit," police spokesperson Kaitlyn Dunn told CTV News in an interview.

"At this time it has not been determined what was used in order to injure the man however he is in critical condition and remains in hospital."

The injured victim was located a block away on Larch Street by a passerby Thursday morning.

Officers have blocked off Larch Street between Paris Street and Brady Street as the investigation continues.

A small area at the corner of Larch Street and Brian McKee Lane, next to the Jackson & Barnard Funeral Home, has been cordoned off. What appears to be a wheeled walker and blanket was seen inside the taped off area.

As a result of the Thursday morning assault, police said they have located five people inside an apartment building on the corner of Cedar Street and Brian McKee Lane and have taken them into custody in connection with the assault.

Tactical officers were spotted coming out of a white residential building on the corner of Cedar Street and Brian McKee Lane, kitty-corner to the Randolph Centre.

Two more people were found hiding as the canine and emergency response units continued to clear the building.

The investigation is continuing and CTV News will continue to follow both incidents. More details to follow as information becomes available.