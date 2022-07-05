Shooting and stabbing investigation leads to charges for Chatham man

A 43-year-old Chatham man is facing several charges after reports of a stabbing and shots fired in Chatham.

Chatham-Kent police say they received reports of a person who had been stabbed Monday night. Officers attended the residence on Stanley Avenue.

Police located the victim and learned the incident happened the day prior. Officers also received information that a firearm was discharged.

Police canvassed the area and several neighbors heard a loud bang. Officers attended the accused residence and after approximately about one hour of negotiating, he surrendered himself to police.

Search incident to arrest, officers say they found several rounds of ammunition on him and methamphetamine.

Police obtained a search warrant for the residence, where they seized a Taser and a sawed off rifle.

The Chatham man was charged with four counts of possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order and possession of a Schedule 1 substance.

The accused was also wanted by the Chatham-Kent Police Service for failing to attend court. He has been held in custody pending a bail hearing.