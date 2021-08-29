Shooting at community hall leaves 1 dead, 6 injured

Edmonton police are investigating after a man was killed in a shooting at a community hall Sunday morning.

Around 4 a.m., police responded to a report of a shooting in the area of 37 Avenue and 106 Street.

When officers arrived, EPS said they found the body of a man in his 20s inside the hall.

Six other men were injured in the incident, added to EPS. Three had non-life threatening injuries and have been released from hospital. The other three remain in hospital, one in serious condition and the other two with non-life threatening injuries.

“Homicide Section has since taken over the investigation and a male suspect is currently in custody,” said EPS in a news release.

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday. EPS added that “updates are expected in the coming days.”