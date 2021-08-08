Shooting at Mississauga house party sends three people to hospital

Two women and a man were wounded in a shooting at a house party with 100 attendees in Mississauga Sunday evening, Peel police say.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired at a residence in the area of Hurontario Street and World Drive, just north of Highway 401, around 8:30 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they initially did not locate any victims.

However, police shortly received a call from a victim who had fled the scene, Mooken said. The victim was located and transported to the hospital.

Police were later notified of two more victims who made their way to the hospital.

Mooken said all three victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The male victim was later transferred to a trauma centre, but Mooken said his condition remains unchanged.

No weapons were recovered on the scene.

"At this time, we don't have any information to share on potential suspects, descriptions or any vehicles that they have may have fled in," he said.

Mooken noted that out of the 100 people who were at the party, only eight were left when police arrived.

"So, we know there are about 92 people out there that have not yet had the opportunity to speak to our investigators, and we are encouraging them, contact our investigators or provide any information you have on this incident," he said.

"We do want to speak to all of them so that we can try to locate the individuals involved."

Officers are also canvassing the neighbourhood and businesses in the area for video surveillance.

"Many business owners will be returning to their place of employment Monday morning. If they do have surveillance footage that they review and see that may have captured this incident, we again asked them to contact our investigators from 12 Division Criminal Investigations Bureau and let them know that they have surveillance footage or officers can attend and gather that so that they can review it and try to locate the suspects involved." Mooken said.

Drivers who were travelling in the area around the time of the incident and have dashcam videos are also being urged to contact the police.