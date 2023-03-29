Shooting at Red Deer home temporarily prompts hold-and-secure at nearby schools

A shooting in Red Deer resulted in several public schools being put into hold-and-secure mode Wednesday morning.

Gunshots were reported around 8:20 a.m. at a home near 38 Street and 41 Avenue, according to local RCMP.

No one was hurt.

Investigators called the shooting a "targeted incident" without any further threat to the public.

Families of the Annie L. Gaetz Elementary, Eastview Middle, GW Smith Elementary, Joseph Welsh Elementary, Mountview Elementary and Vista Grande schools were notified around 9 a.m., according to an email shared by a school parent.

All of the schools are located within a few minutes' drive of where the shots were fired.

The hold-and-secure protocol ended shortly after 10 a.m.