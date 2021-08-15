Shooting at residence in Lac La Biche not a random act: RCMP

RCMP say an early morning shooting at a residence in Lac La Biche, Alta., was not a random act.

In a release sent Saturday, Mounties say they responded to the shooting at 5 a.m. on Aug. 6 in the area of Pine Lane where "several rounds" were discharged.

No injuries were reported to police.

Police say their investigation into the incident continues.

Anyone with information or has surveillance footage, dash camera recordings, or who witnessed this incident is asked to contact Lac La Biche RCMP at 780-404-2500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.