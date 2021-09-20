Shooting at Russian university leaves 8 dead, 24 hurt
A gunman opened fire at a university in Russia on Monday morning, leaving eight people dead and 24 hurt, officials said.
Fire breaks out at Fort Saskatchewan petrochemical plantA fire at a petrochemical facility in Fort Saskatchewan, Alta., shuttered production Monday.
Langdon, Alta. bar closes dine-in service following threats, will offer takeout insteadThe Firehouse Bar & Grill in Langdon, Alta. has closed to the public following threats — both in person and online — directed at staff and ownership following an announcement it would bring in the restrictions exemption program, now called a vaccine passport.
E-bike rider charged with being impaired after collisionAn E-bike rider faces an impaired driving charge after a collision in Orangeville that sent the rider to the hospital.
Few complaints about voting in first pandemic federal electionDespite some obvious challenges, Canada's first national pandemic election seems to have gone pretty well around Atlantic Canada.
Two charged with 2nd-degree murder in Prince Albert deathPrince Albert police have charged a man and woman with second-degree murder.
Special prosecutor appointed to assist RCMP investigation of Surrey mayor's complaintThe BC Prosecution Service has announced the appointment of a special prosecutor to assist the RCMP in its investigation of a complaint by Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum.
Two former Ontario employees charged after allegedly defrauding government of millions from COVID-19 relief fundTwo former provincial employees alleged to have defrauded millions from the Ontario government’s COVID-19 relief funds have been criminally charged by police following a year-long investigation.
Oilers to recognize Joey Moss, Kevin Lowe ahead of upcoming seasonTwo long-standing members of the Edmonton Oilers will be honoured during a special series of celebrations in the team’s upcoming season.
2021 Calgary election: 29 mayoral candidates, 101 running for councilNominations for Calgary's 2021 election closed at noon on Monday.