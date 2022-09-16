'Shooting between 2 vehicles' in Coquitlam prompts RCMP appeal for video
Mounties in Coquitlam are looking for witnesses and video evidence after receiving reports of "a shooting between two vehicles" Thursday night.
The incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. near the intersection of Hart Street and Henderson Avenue, according to a news release from Coquitlam RCMP.
Police said they later located shell casings in the 600 block of Roderick Avenue, about a block away from the site of the reported shooting.
Witnesses described the vehicles involved in the incident as a dark-coloured sedan with damage to the side-view mirror and a white SUV.
“If you witnessed this incident or saw a dark coloured sedan with damage to the side-view mirror and a white SUV, our investigators would like to speak with you,” said Cpl. Alexa Hodgins, in the news release.
“If you have dash cam video or any CCTV video from the 600 block of Roderick Avenue or the surrounding streets of Henderson Avenue, Hart Street and alleyways between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m., please contact the Coquitlam RCMP.”
Tips can be provided by calling the detachment's non-emergency line at 604-945-1550 and quoting file number 2022-24511.
