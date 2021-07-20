Shooting death inside Main Street hotel was targeted, say Vancouver police
Police in Vancouver are investigating the shooting death of a man near the city’s Downtown Eastside on Tuesday morning.
The man, who was in his 40s, was shot inside the London Hotel, near East Georgia Street and Main Street around 5 a.m., said Sgt. Steve Addison in a statement.
Two suspects are alleged to have fled the scene and have not been located.
Addison, who described the hotel as being located in the Strathcona area, said investigators believe the homicide was targeted. The victim’s name has not been released as officials are still working to contact his next of kin.
This is Vancouver’s 11th homicide of 2021, say police.
Anyone with information about the shooting death is asked to call VPD’s Major Crime Section at 604-717-2500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
