Shooting gallery, multiple safe rooms included in Vancouver mansion listed at $22M

A Vancouver mansion comes with nearly all the amenities a would-be buyer could think of, including a shooting gallery and multiple safe rooms.

A listing from Sutton Group-West Coast Realty asks for $22 million for a five-bedroom, seven-bathroom mansion in the city.

The listing boasts that the home on Southwest Marine Drive includes 10,177 square feet of indoor space and "breathtaking views of the Fraser River."

Built on a 41,530-square-foot lot, the home also offers views of a nearby McCleery Golf Course and the cityscape.

Those who'd rather look indoors can take in its grand foyer and concert hall, as well as "huge entertaining living area."

According to listing agent Herb Fischer, the mansion features a chef's dream kitchen and a large ground floor bedroom with an ensuite and changing room.

Upstairs is a "designer" master bathroom, also with a changing room, as well as a "computer room, arcade loft, a gallery and bar."

Downstairs, the future buyer will find their own theatre, gym and sauna, as well as a wine cellar and another bar. The basement level also includes a library and another bedroom, as well as a shooting gallery.

Additionally, "every floor has a safe room to escape disasters."

As is often the case with homes at this price point, this one has its own elevator. The four-year-old home has been on the market for about 2.5 months as realtors search for a buyer able to foot the bill and cover the approximately $70,000 a year in property taxes.

A mortgage calculator estimates that, if a buyer could put down 20 per cent and agreed to a 25-year amortization period at an interest rate of 2.25 per cent, the monthly payments would be $76,759.

That's more than many residents of the city make in a year.