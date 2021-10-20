iHeartRadio

Shooting homicide victim identified as 24-year-old

The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) says officers responded to reports of a shooting in the area of 81 Avenue and 104 Street around 2:18 a.m. on Oct. 3, 2021. Officers found an injured male on the street who later died on scene.

Police have identified a man shot near Whyte Avenue earlier this month and ruled his death a homicide.

An autopsy concluded 24-year-old Tanraj Deogen was shot to death in the early morning of Oct. 3.

In an update Wednesday, police officially ruled his death a homicide.

That Sunday, Deogen was found badly hurt outside in the area of 81 Avenue and 104 Street after 2 a.m. He died on scene. 

12