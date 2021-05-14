Shooting in Bedford, N.S. leaves man with life-threatening injuries

A man has life-threatening injuries after he was shot in Bedford, N.S. Thursday night.

Police say they responded to reports of gunshots at 11 pm near the intersection of Broad Street and Farrington Way, just off Larry Uteck Boulevard.

Officers are still on scene this morning, though the area is open to traffic. One patio is cordoned off with police tape.

Police are still on scene this morning. Police tape can be seen surrounding a small deck of a ground floor apartment at 24 Farrington Way. No suspects as of yet. pic.twitter.com/DTTguYCHXT

Police say don't have a suspect description and so far no arrests have been made.

Halifax Regional Police is asking anyone with information to reach out or call Crime Stoppers.