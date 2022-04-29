Shooting in Brampton leaves one man dead

Peel police are investigating after a man was fatally shot in Brampton Thursday night.

The shooting occurred in the area of Botavia Downs Drive and Brisdale Drive, just before 10 p.m.

Const. Akhil Mooken said officers located a 22-year-old man inside a vehicle parked outside a residence, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds when they arrived at the scene.

“Despite the best efforts of first responders, that man has died as a result of the injuries that he sustained,” Mooken said.

“Investigators from our Homicide and Missing Persons Bureau will be taking carriage of this investigation.”

Police believe the victim was the intended target and that this was an isolated incident.

Mooken said police don’t have suspect information at this time.

“At this time, investigators from our Forensic Identification Services are on scene and they are collecting any and all pieces of evidence that may be present that would help in locating suspects and determining what exactly occurred here,” he said.

Police ask anyone with information, including dashcam footage and surveillance video, to contact them.