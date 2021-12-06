Shooting in Brampton sends 2 people to hospital in life-threatening condition
Peel police are investigating a shooting in a plaza parking lot in Brampton Sunday afternoon that left two people critically injured.
The shooting occurred just before 5 p.m. in the area of Central Park Drive and Graham Crescent, west of Torbram Road.
When emergency crews arrived at the scene, they located a man, and a woman shot inside a car.
Peel paramedics said the two victims were transported to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.
Police have not released any suspect information but said a light-coloured vehicle fled the area in an unknown direction.
"It's hard to comment because it is still so early in the investigation. But the investigators from 21 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau are on scene as well as our identification units," Duty Insp. Derek Meeker said.
"We're asking for anyone with information to step forward, whether that be what they saw, cell phone footage, dashcam footage, and if they feel uncomfortable coming forward, they can always call Crime Stoppers."
