Shooting in Brampton that killed man in his 60s was ‘targeted’: police
A shooting that killed a man in his 60s on Monday night in west Brampton was not random, say police.
Speaking to reporters at the scene on Tuesday morning, Const. Sarah Patten, of Peel Regional Police, said the shooting happened right in front of a home on Argelia Crescent, near Parity Road, and was a “targeted incident.”
She also noted that there is “no immediate risk to public safety.”
Police were called the scene, which is which is west of Chinguacousy Road and south of Williams Parkway, on Monday at 10:18 p.m. for reports of shots fired outside a residence.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Patten said an unknown number of suspects fled the area in a vehicle.
Descriptive details about suspect(s) or the vehicle used to flee the scene are not yet available.
A large police presence remains in the area of the shooting.
Peel Regional Police’s homicide bureau is now handling the investigation.
-
Winnipeg police headquarters vandalized with graffitiThe Winnipeg Police Service’s headquarters in downtown Winnipeg has been vandalized.
-
Sask. government housing vacancies up more than 400% in Regina from a decade ago, documents showWindows and doors boarded up, yards unkempt and trash strewn about. What's surprising is that these housing units are owned and maintained by the Government of Saskatchewan.
-
Calgary police investigating deadly hit-and-run release new details, photosCalgary police have released a photo of a man they're hoping to identify in connection to a fatal hit-and-run in the community of Horizon last week.
-
Porter Airlines launches new Ottawa-Vancouver servicePorter Airlines inaugurated service between the Ottawa International Airport and Vancouver International Airport on Wednesday, with daily trips between the two cities.
-
Construction on affordable housing project in Bradford to impact traffic for several weeksMotorists in Bradford will need to pack their patience for three weeks in August as construction on a new affordable housing project impacts traffic.
-
Federal inmate dies in SaskatoonAn inmate has died at a federal facility in Saskatoon.
-
Tribal council president files lawsuit after Tofino floatplane crashNuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council President Judith Sayers has filed a civil claim for negligence and damages against Atleo River Air Service Ltd., after a seaplane overturned and crashed into shallow water in 2021, leaving Sayers with serious injuries.
-
Toronto man found fatally shot in downtown Toronto identified by policePolice have identified a 36-year-old man who was found fatally shot inside a car in downtown Toronto Tuesday.
-
It's a boy! Calgary Zoo gives update on penguin chickStaff at the Calgary Zoo have revealed the sex of the newest addition to the Penguin Plunge.