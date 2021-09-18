Shooting in downtown Toronto leaves 1 dead, 2 others injured

One person was killed, and two others were injured in a shooting in Regent Park Saturday night.

Officers were called to the area of Oak and Sumach streets, south of Gerrard Street East, just before 9 p.m. for the sound of gunshots.

Police say they initially located two victims but later found another one.

One of the victims sustained life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, Toronto paramedics say.

Another victim, a man in his 20s, was transported to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The third victim was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The homicide unit is taking over the investigation.

Police have not released suspect information.

Coun. Kristyn Wong-Tam, who represents the area, said the shooting is gut-wrenching and urged anyone with information to contact police.

"I'm speaking to Toronto Police to better understanding what happened. City's Community Crisis Response Program will be in the community to support local residents affected," Wong-Tam tweeted after the incident.

"For the sake of all our children, we must put an end to gun violence in this city and country. Please hold Regent Park in your hearts tight tonight."

