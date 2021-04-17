Shooting in Etobicke sends 14-year-old boy to hospital

A 14-year-old boy is in hospital after he was shot in Etobicoke Saturday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Lake Shore Boulevard West and Ninth Street, west of Islington Avenue, just before 6 p.m. for reports of shots fired.

When officers arrived, they located the boy suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

He was transported to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Insp. Ishmail Musah told CP24 the boy's condition has stabilized.

A white vehicle with a bullet hole on the passenger side was located at the scene. Musah said it belongs to the victim's family.

The boy was inside the vehicle with his family when the shooting happened, police said.

Musah noted that there are multiple suspects, but no descriptions have been released.

"There's a lot of evidence here for officers to sift through and to go through. We will be collecting all of that evidence to sort of piece together what happened here this evening," Musah said.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact investigators at 22 Division or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

SHOOTING:

Islington Av + Lakeshore Blvd area

5:50pm

- reports of multiple gunshots heard near a park

- reports of people taking cover in the area

- reports of a vehicle seen fleeing the area

- police are o/s

- anyone w/info contact @TPS22Div 416-808-2222#GO706458

^lb pic.twitter.com/BBqNskeFuc