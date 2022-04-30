Shooting in Etobicoke leaves man dead, another seriously injured
A man is dead and another is in hospital after a shooting in north Etobicoke Saturday afternoon.
Toronto police were called to a complex in the area of Mount Olive Drive and Kipling Avenue just before 6 p.m. for reports of gunshots.
Insp. Scott Purches said officers arrived at the scene and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
The victim was rushed to a local trauma centre, where he was pronounced dead at the scene.
The homicide unit has taken over the investigation.
“At this time, we have few details. Investigators are working on scene here, as well as the homicide squad to gather as much evidence,” said Purches.
He added that another man was found with gunshot wounds at a nearby community centre.
Toronto paramedics said he was taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries.
Police are asking anyone with information that could help determine what transpired to contact investigators.
“It was a warm evening. This is a daytime shooting that happened again just before 6 p.m. with a number of people around,” said Purches “And with the weather as nice as it is, we are appealing for people to come forward and provide information.”
