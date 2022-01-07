Shooting in Etobicoke sends one man to hospital with serious injuries
CP24 Web Content Writer
Bryann Aguilar
A shooting in Etobicoke Friday night left a man with serious injuries, Toronto police say.
Emergency crews responded to calls for shots fired near a gym in the area of The West Mall and Dundas Street West around 10:15 p.m.
When they arrived, they located one person suffering from gunshot wounds.
Toronto paramedics said the victim, a man in his 20s, was transported to a trauma centre in serious, possibly life-threatening, condition.
Officers found a ‘significant’ number of shell casings at the scene as well as a truck riddled with bullet holes, police said.
No suspect information is immediately available, but police said a black car that may be involved in the shooting was seen fleeing the area.
-
Sudbury Crime Stoppers youth opioid campaign enters Phase 2After successfully launching a video presentation last summer, Sudbury Rainbow Crime Stoppers is adding more videos as part of Phase 2 of its Youth Opioid Awareness Campaign.
-
Calgary police seek public assistance locating missing manCalgary police are seeking public assistance to find Douglas Bigeagle, who was last seen in Mahogany, a southeast Calgary community, on Thursday between 7:45 p.m. and 8:15 p.m.
-
WHL postpones games and practice for 15 teams due to climbing COVID-19 case countsOmicron is taking a significant toll on the Western Hockey League.
-
Curious cube-shaped 'hut' on moon just another rockA curious cube-like object photographed by China’s Yutu 2 lunar rover on the far side of the moon turns out to be a rock.
-
'Serious workplace accident' at Vancouver works yard, city saysThe City of Vancouver and WorkSafeBC say they are investigating a "serious workplace accident" that happened at the city's National Yards facility on Friday.
-
Hard hit by COVID-19, Timmins airport grateful for Canadian Space Agency expansionThe latest surge of COVID-19 has delayed the recovery of operations at Timmins Victor M Power Airport, but there is some light at the end of the tunnel.
-
Premier Scott Moe says COVID-19 vaccines will not be mandated in Sask.Premier Scott Moe says his government will not be mandating COVID-19 vaccinations in Saskatchewan
-
Svechniknov scores twice as Hurricanes beat Flames 6-3Andrei Svechnikov scored two goals and the Carolina Hurricanes returned to action after nearly a week layoff by beating the Calgary Flames 6-3 on Friday night.
-
No injuries reported following Clearview house fireIt's a challenging start to the year for a family in Clearview as they have been forced to deal with the repercussions of a fire at home.