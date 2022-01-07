Shooting in Etobicoke sends one man to hospital with serious injuries

A shooting in Etobicoke Friday night left a man with serious injuries, Toronto police say.

Emergency crews responded to calls for shots fired near a gym in the area of The West Mall and Dundas Street West around 10:15 p.m.

When they arrived, they located one person suffering from gunshot wounds.

Toronto paramedics said the victim, a man in his 20s, was transported to a trauma centre in serious, possibly life-threatening, condition.

Officers found a ‘significant’ number of shell casings at the scene as well as a truck riddled with bullet holes, police said.

No suspect information is immediately available, but police said a black car that may be involved in the shooting was seen fleeing the area.