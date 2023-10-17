Shooting in Exchange District sends youth to hospital: police

Two youths have been arrested and one was taken to the hospital following a shooting in Winnipeg’s Exchange District on Monday.

The investigation began around 7:15 p.m., when the Winnipeg Police Service was called to James Avenue and Princess Street for the report of multiple gun-related incidents.

Police investigated and determined that the occupants of a white van confronted a group of people in the area of Main Street and Pacific Avenue. Police allege there was a “brief verbal exchange,” which ended with male youth in the white van shooting another male youth.

The victim was taken to the hospital in unstable condition and later upgraded to stable condition.

Around 8 p.m., officers found the van abandoned in the 400 block of Toronto Street. Police then arrested a female and male youth in the same area. The suspects are in custody and are facing charges.

The major crimes unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.