Shooting in fast-food restaurant parking lot under investigation: Surrey RCMP
A shooting at a fast-food parking lot over the weekend is under investigation in Surrey, local Mounties say.
In a news release Monday, police said they were called multiple times the night before about a possible shooting on 96 Avenue near Prince Charles Boulevard. Officers got to the area at about 7:40 p.m.
Mounties did not give the name of the restaurant, but there is a McDonald's near the intersection officers gave for the location of the shooting.
According to the RCMP, witnesses told them they saw an argument between two groups of men. The fight reportedly escalated to pepper spray being used, then shots being fired.
The men left the area in two separate cars before police arrived.
"Officers did not locate any injured parties, or any evidence that a person was injured in the shooting," Mounties said in their statement.
"Suspect and vehicle descriptions will not be released to the public at this time as the witness statement are still underway."
Anyone with information is asked to call Surrey RCM at 604-599-0502. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.
