Shooting in Hamilton sends three people to hospital, including two in critical condition

A shooting near a shopping plaza in Stoney Creek Friday evening left three people, including a teenager, seriously injured, Hamilton paramedics say.

Police officers were called to the area of Mud Street West and Paramount Drive around 7:45 p.m. for a shooting.

When emergency crews arrived, they located three male victims suffering from gunshot wounds. One of them, a teenage boy, was found without vital signs, paramedics say.

He and a 37-year-old man were rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Paramedics say a 25-year-old man with ‘moderate’ injuries was also transported to the hospital. He is in stable condition.

Police have not released any suspect information.