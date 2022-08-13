Shooting in Hanover Ont. leads to arrest in Ottawa

Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a shooting in Hanover earlier this week.

On Tuesday afternoon, a 29-year-old man was sent to hospital with gunshot wounds.

Investigators believe the shooting was targeted as the suspect and victim knew one another.

Saturday evening, police arrested 30-year-old Brandon Boetinger in Ottawa.

Boetinger is facing several charges including attempted murder.

Police are asking anyone with information to come forward as they continue the investigation.

