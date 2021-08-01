Shooting in Kelowna that sent 2 men to hospital was targeted, say police

Police say they’ve found an explosive device at the scene of a double shooting that happened in Kelowna on Saturday evening.

Kelowna RCMP have also released the name of one of the shooting victims, and allege that his criminal ties make him a threat to the community.

First responders were called to the scene just before 7 p.m. and found two men with gunshot wounds. They were both rushed to hospital, and RCMP say they believe the incident was targeted.

In their investigation, police say they found an explosive. They were still at the scene on Sunday at noon.

“Frontline officers located what is believed to be an undetonated improvised explosive device,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy in a statement. “Police immediately cordoned off the area. It will remain closed until officers with the RCMP Explosives Disposal Unit have safely dealt with the device.”

The incident happened in a busy commercial area near Pandosy Street and KLO Road.

Video taken by an onlooker after the incident shows paramedics working behind yellow tape. Emergency responders can be seen wheeling a man with short hair on a gurney towards a waiting ambulance.

One victim, a 25-year-old Surrey man, was still in hospital as of Sunday midday, and police say his injuries are life-threatening.

The other victim, 37-year-old West Kelowna resident Kyle Gianis, was treated for non-life threatening injuries and has been released from the hospital, say RCMP.

B.C. court documents show that a man named Kyle Alexander Gianis, born in 1983, has a criminal record dating back to 2005. U.S. court documents also show that he was sentenced to 13 years in prison south of the border after an American jury found him guilty of drug smuggling.

Kelowna RCMP allege that Gianis’ criminal ties make him a threat to the community.

“We have reason to believe this was a targeted attack on these two men,” said Insp. Beth McAndie of the Kelowna RCMP in a statement.

“Because of his criminal activities and associates, Mr. Gianis poses a threat to our community and the public in general, and we are putting all our resources into investigating this newest incident.”

According to police, witnesses reported a man fleeing the scene in a silver SUV. No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 or call Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.