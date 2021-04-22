Shooting in Kitchener sends 2 to hospital with serious injuries

Waterloo Regional Police say two people have serious injuries after a shooting in Kitchener.

It happened in the area of Overlea Drive and Overlea Court, the call came around 9:30 p.m. Thursday.

Police say they have one suspect in custody and it is unknown if any other suspects are involved.

According to police, two people were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police also say to expect a large police presence in the area overnight.

They’re asking the public avoid the area.

This is a developing story, more to come.