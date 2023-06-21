Shooting in Mississauga leaves man dead, woman injured

A man is dead and a woman is in hospital after a shooting in Mississauga's Port Credit neighbourhood Wednesday night.

Peel Regional Police said they were called to the area of Oakwood Avenue South and Wanita Road, south of Lakeshore Road East, just before 8:30 p.m. for reports of shots fired.

When they arrived, officers located a man and a woman suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, Const. Tyler Bell said. The woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is in stable condition.

The homicide unit has taken over the investigation.

"It happened on Oakwood Avenue South at the dead end. There's some jersey barriers that are at the end of this roadway, which overlooks the lake. That is approximately where the shooting took place," Bell said.

As for suspects, police do not have information on them yet. Bell said it was too early to determine if the vehicles seen leaving the area at the time of the incident were involved.

"There should be no alarm for the general public. We believe this to be isolated to the people involved," he said.

Bell urged anyone with information to contact investigators or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

