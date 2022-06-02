iHeartRadio

Shooting in Mississauga leaves one person critically injured

(THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh)

A male victim is in life-threatening condition after a shooting in Mississauga Thursday night.

Officers were called to the area of Hurontario Street and Queensway East around 5:45 p.m. after receiving reports of a shooting.

The victim was found at the hospital, investigators said. He is suffering from life-threatening injuries.

No information about suspects have been released by police.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing.

12