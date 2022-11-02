Shooting in Mississauga leaves one person dead
CP24 Web Content Writer
Bryann Aguilar
A man is dead after being shot in Mississauga on Wednesday evening.
Emergency crews were called to a pathway near Glen Erin Drive and Meadowvale Town Centre Circle at around 9:45 p.m. for a shooting.
When they arrived, Peel police located a man who had been shot.
Police said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
The homicide unit has been called to investigate.
Police said they do not have suspect information at this time.
“We’re canvassing for witnesses and asking people (with information) to come forward,” said Peel police Const. Heather Cannon.
