Shooting in Moss Park apartment building injures man: police

A man is in hospital after he was shot inside an apartment building in Toronto’s Moss Park neighbourhood early on Wednesday morning.

Toronto police say they were called to 285 Shuter Street at 2:52 a.m. for reports of the sound of gunshots.

They arrived to find a man suffering multiple gunshot wounds.

He was rushed to hospital trauma centre via emergency run for treatment.

Paramedics said his injuries were serious.

Officers could be seen on Wednesday canvassing the building and collecting evidence.

No suspect information was made available.