Shooting in North York leaves one man seriously injured


Police at the scene of a shooting in North York on Sept. 14, 2023.

A man has been seriously injured in a shooting in North York, police say.

It happened in the area of Jane Street and Wilson Avenue before 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Police say one male victim sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital. There is no immediate word on his condition.

Meanwhile, an unknown number of suspects fled on foot. No descriptions have been released.

