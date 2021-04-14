iHeartRadio

Shooting in North York leaves one person in serious condition

Police are investigating a shooting near Jane and Sheppard that sent one person to hospital.

A man has been seriously injured after being shot in North York Wednesday evening.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Jane Street and Sheppard Avenue West just before 9 p.m.

When officers arrived, they located a male with a gunshot wound to his upper body.

He is being rushed to hospital with serious, possibly life-threatening injuries.

No suspect information has been released.

SHOOTING:
Jane St + Sheppard Av W
8:54pm
- reports someone has been shot
- police are on scene@TorontoMedics are o/s
- male victim has been located with a gunshot wound to the upper body, being transported to hospital by emergency run#GO687954
^lb

— Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) April 15, 2021