Shooting in North York leaves one person in serious condition
A man has been seriously injured after being shot in North York Wednesday evening.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Jane Street and Sheppard Avenue West just before 9 p.m.
When officers arrived, they located a male with a gunshot wound to his upper body.
He is being rushed to hospital with serious, possibly life-threatening injuries.
No suspect information has been released.
SHOOTING:
Jane St + Sheppard Av W
8:54pm
- reports someone has been shot
- police are on scene@TorontoMedics are o/s
- male victim has been located with a gunshot wound to the upper body, being transported to hospital by emergency run#GO687954
^lb