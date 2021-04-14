Shooting in North York leaves one person in serious condition

A man has been seriously injured after being shot in North York Wednesday evening.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Jane Street and Sheppard Avenue West just before 9 p.m.

When officers arrived, they located a male with a gunshot wound to his upper body.

He is being rushed to hospital with serious, possibly life-threatening injuries.

No suspect information has been released.

