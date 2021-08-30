Shooting in northeast Calgary sends 2 to hospital

Two men were sent to hospital after a reported shooting at Prairie Winds Park in northeast Calgary Sunday night.

Police were called to the park in the 200 block of Castleridge Blvd. N.E. about 8 p.m., where they found evidence of a shooting and multiple witnesses, but no victims.

A man was later found wounded at a nearby store and taken to hospital. A second victim also showed up at the Peter Lougheed Centre suffering from a gunshot wound. Neither injury was described as life-threatening.

No other information was released.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.