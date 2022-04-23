iHeartRadio

Shooting in northeast Calgary under investigation

Investigators have spoken with a number of witnesses in connection with a shooting that took place near a northeast Calgary business Friday night.

Calgary police told CTV News that officers were called to the scene on 26 Avenue N.E. at about 10:30 p.m. on Friday.

They confirmed that a shooting had taken place in the area, but said no one had been injured.

The investigation is ongoing.

