iHeartRadio

Shooting in Oshawa sends 18-year-old man to hospital

Police are investigating a shooting in Oshawa.

A shooting in Oshawa Thursday evening left an 18-year-old man seriously wounded, Durham police say.

It happened on Chevron Prince Path, in the area of Britannia Avenue West and Simcoe Street North, just before 8 p.m.

Police say the victim was transported to Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto with serious injuries.

Police have not released any suspect information.

12