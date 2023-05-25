Shooting in Rexdale sends one person to hospital

Toronto police are investigating a shooting in Rexdale that sent one person to the hospital on Thursday evening.

Police were called to near Rexdale Boulevard and Highway 27 North at 8:13 p.m. for reports of gunshots heard.

When officers arrived, they initially did not locate a victim but found a vehicle with bullet holes.

Police said they later learned that a victim had been located at a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

No suspect information has been released, but police said a black, four-door Infiniti sedan was seen fleeing the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-2222 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.